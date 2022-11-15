Gujarat elections 2022: Sonia Gandhi, Kharge, Rahul in Congress' list of 40 star campaigners; check full list

Gandhinagar: Congress on Tuesday released the names of its 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections 2022, including party chief Malliakarjun Kharge, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi, general secy Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and CMs Ashok Gehlot-Bhupesh Baghel. The list also features the party's young leaders Sachin Pilot, Jignesh Mevani and Kanhaiya Kumar. Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. The Congress seeks to oust the BJP from power in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the saffron party has been in power for more than two decades.

Earlier on Monday, The Congress appointed a host of observers to oversee the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. The party appointed five zonal observers and 32 observers in each of the 32 Lok Sabha constituencies and five other observers.

AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik will be the party observer for the South zone headquartered in Surat while Mohan Prakash will oversee the polls in the Saurashtra zone and will be headquartered at Rajkot.