COVID-19

Gujarat extends night curfew in eight major cities till September 25

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government on Tuesday (September 14) extended the night curfew in eight major cities including Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Junagadh till September 25.

The curfew will be effective from 11 pm to 6 am in the cities. The decision was taken in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases.

Although the number of new COVID cases has declined in the state, the government took the decision in anticipation of the next wave of the pandemic.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has crossed 8.25 lakh with the number of fatalities recorded being over 10,000.

The government reopened schools for students from Classes 6 to 8 from September 2. It, however, added that the parent's consent will be mandatory to call students.

The government also said that the physical classrooms must be run with 50 per cent capacity and that COVID-19 guidelines must be ensured.

