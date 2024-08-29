Gujarat Floods: Over 5,000 People Rehabilitated, Over 12,000 Rescued, Says Health Minister

VADODARA: Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said that more than 5000 people were rehabilitated and over 12,000 people rescued till Wednesday from the floods following the heavy rains that lashed the city of Vadodara. Speaking to ANI, Patel said, "We have rehabilitated more than 5,000 people till today and more than 12,000 people have been rescued. Vishwamitri River flows through Baroda and water has entered both sides...those people who are trapped there, we have arranged all the facilities to provide them food and medicines."

"NDRF, SDRF and the fire team have been sent here to take essential items to the people who are trapped," he further stated. Earlier, Patel took stock of the flood-affected areas in Vadodara caused by unprecedented rainfall that lashed the city for the past few days. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and assured him of all possible support and assistance from the Central government.

"The Prime Minister provided guidance on the protection of lives and livestock of citizens. Also, Gujarat was assured of providing all necessary support and assistance from the Central Government," CM Patel said in a post in X. "Hon'ble Prime Minister is constantly monitoring the situation by worrying about Gujarat. He has a deep affection in his heart for the people of Gujarat. During natural calamities and whenever needed, he always stands by Gujarat and the people of Gujarat, providing warmth and invaluable guidance," Patel further added.

Heavy rainfall continued to lash in parts of Gujarat on Wednesday, worsening the flood-like situation in Vadodara. Six contingents of the Army have been deployed to assist the 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 22 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams deployed for rescue and relief work in the state.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Patel conducted a video conference from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar to review the relief and rescue efforts being undertaken in response to the heavy rainfall across the state.