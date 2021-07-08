Gujarat government allows Jagannath rath yatra in Ahmedabad amid curfew

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government on Thursday (July 8) gave approval for carrying out Lord Jagannath rath yatra in Ahmedabad on July 12.

It, however, said that a curfew will be imposed on the entire yatra route to prevent COVID-19 infection from spreading.

The yatra will see limited participation while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. The government has said that except for three chariots and two other vehicles, no other vehicle, singing troupes, akhadas, elephants or decorated trucks will be allowed during the procession.

“To stop people from gathering along the route for a glimpse of the deity, a curfew will be imposed on the entire yatra route from early morning till afternoon,” Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja was quoted as saying by PTI.

"This time, we have planned to complete the yatra in four to five hours. There will not be any large gathering in Saraspur for the lunch break. The curfew on the route will be lifted as soon as the chariots return in the afternoon," he added.

Jadeja said Union Home Minister Amit Shah would perform the 'mangla aarti' at the temple on July 12 morning.

He requested people to watch the live telecast of the yartra on Doordarshan and other channels on TV.

Last year, only a symbolic rath yatra was organised within the premises of the Jagannath temple. The Gujarat High Court had denied permission for public procession in view of the pandemic.

