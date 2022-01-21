Gujarat govt implements night curfew in 17 more towns with high Covid spread

New Delhi: The Gujarat government on Friday (January 21) announced revised Covid-19 guidelines to be implemented in the state including night curfew in 17 towns with high positivity rate including Surendranagar, Dhrangradhra, Morbi, Wankaner, Dhoraji, Gondal, Jetpur, Kalawad, Godhra, Vijalpore (Navsari), Navsari, Bilimora, Vyarav, Vyapar, Bharuch and Ankleshwar.

Currently, the night curfew is in force in eight metros namely Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar, besides Anand and Nadiad cities.

While the timing of the night curfew remains unchanged from 10 pm to 6 am, 17 more towns have been added to the list of places where it will be enforced from January 22 till January 29, a government release stated.

Apart from the night curfew, the Gujarat government extended the implementation of existing virus restrictions in eight metros and two cities till January 29.

Relaxations

However, there are some relaxations in-store as well. The government has relaxed home delivery services for hotels and restaurants to 24 hours while permitting these establishments to operate with 75% capacity till 10 pm, the order stated

The decisions were taken in a meeting of the core committee chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to review the existing pandemic situation.

According to the notification issued by the state home department, essential services are allowed during the night curfew and the other restrictions remain unchanged.

Other restrictions

Shops, shopping complexes, marketing yards, salons, spas and beauty parlours, etc., are allowed to operate till 10 pm.

Political, social and religious gatherings are allowed with a maximum of 150 persons at a venue in an open space, with the number not exceeding 50% of the capacity of an enclosed space.

No more than 100 mourners are permitted at funerals.

Bus transport services have been exempted from night curfew, and buses can operate with 75% seating capacity.

Cinema halls, water parks, gyms, swimming pools, auditoriums, libraries, etc. Are allowed to operate with 50% of their capacities.

