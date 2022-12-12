Gujarat govt to give Rs 10 lakh to kin of deceased in Morbi brige incident, 1 lakh to injured

New Delhi: The Gujarat government on Monday (December 12) during the hearing of the Morbi Bridge collapse in the high court submitted an affidavit and said that an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be paid to the family of each deceased. The state government will also a compensation pay Rs 1 lakh each to those injured in the bridge collapse tragedy.

Morbi bridge collapse

On October 31, 2022 nearly 500 people fell into Machu river after nearly a century-old suspension bridge collapsed in Gujarat`s Morbi city and claimed the lives of over 130 people.