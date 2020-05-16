Gujarat GSEB class 12 Science Result 2020 to be declared at 8 am on May 17

New Delhi: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce its class 12 science result on Sunday (May 17). The result will be declared by the board at 8 am.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, gseb.org.

Students can follow these simple steps to check their results online:

Visit the official website, gseb.org.

Click on the result link

Enter your details like Roll No. and click on submit button.

The result will be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to download the result for future reference.

As per rules, students need to score minimum D grade in every subject and overall to pass the exam. Those who score the E grade will have to reappear for supplementary exams. However, there is no clarification on the supplementary exam this year.

The evaluation process for the Gujarat Board exams, which was cancelled due to the lockdown restrictions, had resumed in mid-April. The state board had announced to release the result for both class 10 and class 12 exams by May-end.

This year, over 16 lakh candidates appeared for Gujarat board exams of which 6 lakh appeared for class 12 boards.