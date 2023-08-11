trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647635
PM MODI'S DEGREE CASE

Gujarat HC Refuses To Stay Defamation Proceedings Against Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh In PM’s Degree Case

Gujarat HC rejected plea seeking a stay on the criminal defamation proceedings against them filed by the Gujarat University in connection with remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree.

Last Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 02:51 PM IST

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Friday rejected AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh's plea seeking a stay on the criminal defamation proceedings against them filed by the Gujarat University in connection with remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree. While refusing to grant a stay on the defamation proceedings underway at a metropolitan court here against the two leaders, Justice Samir Dave noted that both of them had earlier given an assurance to the sessions court that they will remain present before the metropolitan court to record their statement.

"You have to remain present...You are avoiding court appearance," the judge said. A metropolitan court earlier summoned Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member Singh on August 11 in the defamation case filed by the Gujarat University over their "sarcastic" and "derogatory" statement in connection with PM Modi's degree.

The two AAP leaders later filed a revision application in the sessions court challenging the metropolitan court's summons in the defamation case. However, the sessions court rejected their plea recently, after which they approached the Gujarat High Court.

