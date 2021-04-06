Gujarat imposes night curfew in 20 cities, restrictions in effect till April 30

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced a night curfew in 20 cities and eight metros in the state, the curfew will be imposed in cities reporting a high surge in coronavirus infections.

As per the orders issued by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, a curfew from 8pm to 6am will be in force and there will be no major events.

Government offices will remain closed on all Saturdays for the month of April.

Also, a gathering of not more than 100 people will be allowed at weddings.

Major events will be postponed until April 30.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in the state is touching new heights. In the past 24 hours, as many as 3280 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Gujarat, while 16 people have succumbed to the disease.

Ahmedabad reported in 817, in Surat 811 cases have been reported, Vadodara recorded 342 infections while Rajkot registered 385 cases.

