Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Timing, Key Candidates And Phase-3 Polling Constituencies

The voting for all these seats will be held between 7 AM to 6 PM. The counting for all the votes will take place on June 4.

New Delhi: Gujarat is all set to polls for its 25 Lok Sabha seats in phase 3 on May 7 and counting for all will take place on June 4. The third phase of Lok Sabha Polls is going to take place on May 7 in 10 states and 2 Union territories including a total of 94 constituencies. The counting for all the seats will take place on June 4. The states going to polls in phase 3 are Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa and Gujarat.

Gujarat consist total of 26 Lok Sabha seats where the Surat Lok Sabha seat is already secured by the BJP after the disqualification of a Congress candidate and the withdrawal of an independent candidate from Surat COnstituency.

Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Key candidates and constituencies phase -3

Kachchh: Vinodbhai Lakhmashi Chavda (BJP-NDA) vs Nitishbhai Lalan (INC-INDIA)

Banaskantha: Rekhaben Hiteshbhai Chaudhary (BJP-NDA)- Geniben Thakor (INC-INDIA)

Patan: Bharatsinhji Dabhi (BJP-NDA) vs Chandanji Thakor (INC-INDIA)

Mahesana: Haribhai Patel (BJP-NDA) vs Ramji Thakor (INC-INDIA)

Sabarkantha: Shobhnaben Mahendrasinh Baraiya (BJP-NDA) vs Tushar Chaudhary (INC-INDIA)

Gandhinagar: Amit Shah (BJP-NDA) vs Sonal Patel (INC-INDIA)

Ahmedabad East: Hasmukhbhai Somabhai Patel (BJP-NDA) vs Rohan Gupta (INC-INDIA)

Ahmedabad West: Dineshbhai Kodarbhai (BJP-NDA) vs Bharat Makwana (INC-INDIA)

Surendranagar: Chandubhai Chhaganbhai Shihora (BJP-NDA) vs Rutvikbhai Makwana (INC-INDIA)

Rajkot: Parshottam Rupala (BJP-NDA) vs Paresh Kumar Dhiraj Lal Dhanani (INC-INDIA)

Porbandar: Mansukhbhai Mandaviya (BJP-NDA) vs Lalitbhai Vasoya (INC-INDIA)

Jamnagar: Poonamben Maadam (BJP-NDA) vs Jp Marvia (INC-INDIA)

Junagadh: Rajeshbhai Chudasama (BJP-NDA) vs Hirabhai Jotva (INC-INDIA)

Amreli: Bharatbhai Manubhai Sutariya (BJP-NDA) vs Jennyben Thummar (INC-INDIA)

Bhavnagar: Nimuben Bambhania (BJP-NDA) vs Umesh Makwana (AAP-INDIA)

Anand: Miteshbhai Rameshbhai Patel (BJP-NDA) vs 

Kheda: Devusinh Chauhan (BJP-NDA) vs Kalusinh Dabhi (INC-INDIA)

Panchmahal: Rajpalsinh Mahendrasinh Jadhav (BJP-NDA) vs Gulabsinh Chauhan (INC-INDIA)

Dahod: Jasvantsinh Bhabhor (BJP-NDA) vs Prabha Kishor Taviad (INC-INDIA)

Vadodara: Hemang Yogeshchandra Joshi (BJP-NDA) vs Jashpalsinh Padhiyar (INC-INDIA)

Chhota Udaipur: Jashubhai Rathwa (BJP-NDA) vs Sukhram Rathva (INC-INDIA)

Bharuch: Mansukhbhai Vasava (BJP-NDA) vs Chaitarbhai Damjibhai Vasava (AAP-INDIA)

Bardoli: Prabhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava (BJP-NDA) vs Siddharth Chaudhary (INC-INDIA)

Navsari: C.r. Patil (BJP-NDA) vs Naishadh Desai (INC-INDIA)

Valsad: Ananthbhai Patel (INC-INDIA) 

