Gujarat Minister writes to rape-convict Asaram’s ashram for planning ‘Matru-Pitru divas’ on Feb 14

Gandhinagar: In a controversial move, a Gujarat minister has written to rape-convict Asaram’s ashram lauding them for celebrating February 14, popularly known as Valentine’s Day as ‘Matru Pitru Divas’.

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama has written in Gujarati to the Motera unit of Asaram Bapu`s ashram commending it for organising the ‘Matru Pitru Divas’ or ‘worship your parents day’ and called it a “noble act.”

"One who takes care of the mother, father and guru himself is respected. Your organisation has started a new initiative to celebrate Matru-Pitru Divas (Mother-Father Day) on February 14, 2019, which is commendable,” Chudasama wrote.

“I wish that this initiative becomes a huge success, and makes boys and girls and young men and women understand their responsibilities towards their parents. I convey my best wishes to your organisation for such a noble act," the letter statedIn April last year, Asaram was sentenced to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of raping a minor girl in Manai village near Jodhpur on August 15, 2013.

The judicature had also sentenced two other accused, Shilpi and Sharad to 20 years each in jail, in connection with the same case. The self-styled godman was found guilty under various sections of the IPC, including trafficking, wrongful confinement, outraging modesty, rape, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy and some sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.