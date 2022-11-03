topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
MORBI BRIDGE COLLAPSE

Gujarat Morbi Bridge Collapse: Asaduddin Owaisi slams BJP, says 'PRIME example of MISGOVERNANCE'

Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at BJP government of misgovernance in the state and said that if voted to power, AIMIM will give voice to minorities and backward classes

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 04:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Gujarat Morbi Bridge Collapse: Asaduddin Owaisi slams BJP, says 'PRIME example of MISGOVERNANCE'

New Delhi: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, condoled the unfortunate incident of the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat, which killed at least 135 people, mostly children and women, and accused the BJP government of misgovernance in the state. Owaisi also accused the central government of incurring high inflation in the state, which has harmed businesses and people's lives. He asserted that these issues would be discussed in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. “Whatever happened in Morbi is unfortunate and gives example of BJP's misgovernance in Gujarat,” Owaisi said.

'Will give voice to minorities'

AIMIM Chief also said that if voted to power, his government will give voice to Dalits, minorities and Tribals in the state, which has been stifled by the current regime, and promised to provide them with leadership. 

“Due to the misgovernance of BJP in Gujarat, many people lost lives during Covid. There is inflation, and businesses have been affected. We're trying that minorities, Dalits & tribals should have a voice & leadership. We'll raise these issues for Gujarat polls,” he further said.

Morbi bridge collapse

At least 135 people were killed and over 100 injured after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on Sunday, plunging people into the Machchhu river. Four of the nine accused in the mishap have been arrested and remanded to police custody. Five are still at large.

Owaisi's comment on UCC and currency notes

Asaduddin Owaisi has indirectly begun his campaign for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Polls and has been in the spotlight after his significant remarks in Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat on Tuesday that the government is raising this issue to get votes in the elections. 

Also Read: 'Asaduddin Owaisi objecting UCC for vote bank politics': BJP

Owaisi accused the government of not taking Tribal cognisance in their polls promises. "How will the tribal people of Gujarat accept UCC? They have been given protection in the Constitution. Will the tribal people in the BJP accept this?" he questioned the government.

Earlier, Owaisi responded to Arvind Kejriwal's appeal to Prime Minister Modi to include images of Lord Ganesha and goddess Lakshmi on currency notes, saying, "Those who remained silent on the Bilkis Bano rapists are now discussing currencies. They do not oppose the BJP ideologically. The fact of Indian politics is that no one is willing to discuss the Muslim community."

Live Tv

morbi bridge collapseAsaduddin OwaisiAIMIM chief Asaduddin OwaisiBJPgujarat polls 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 2, 2022
DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing level of pollution in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA | Watch Non-Stop News; November 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'architects' of 'Death Bridge' in Gujarat's Morbi?