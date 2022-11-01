Gujarat Morbi Bridge Collapse: The Story of a 'SUPERMAN' and some future 'AGNIVEERS' who saved 90 lives in Machhu river

More than 141 people lost their lives when the cable bridge over the Machhu river collapsed in Morbi, Gujarat. It is being said that more people gathered on the bridge than its capacity, due to which the cable bridge broke. According to the information, more than 100 people are still missing. It is known that after this horrific accident, many people extended their helping hand to save the people who were drowning in the river. In such a situation, a group of young people, who claim that they saved the lives of 80 to 90 people in this accident.

The Trainer and His Rescue Team

Jignesh Laljibhai single-handedly rescued people who fell into the water from the bridge. He rushed to see the crowded bridge collapse on the river. His team was with him. The rescue team has not yet reached Morbi. His training center is in Morbi. Jignesh Lalji Bhai said that he gives free army training to the people preparing to join the army as Agniveers. Jignesh said, "I was regularly coming back after getting my boys to run. On the way, I saw that the swinging bridge was broken. Seeing this, I asked my boys to reach the river running fast." Jignesh's students also jumped to the rescue. Due to their efforts, many lives were saved before the rescue team reached the spot.

Saved Lives of 80-90 People

Jignesh in a press release said, "Those who know how to swim fall into the water. Those who don't know, they were throwing a rope into the water from the edge of the river, so that some people could come up with that rope." Jignesh said that he and his students together saved the lives of at least eighty to ninety people trapped in the water. Two days have passed since the disaster. He and his students are still dizzy.

Big Announcement of Gujarat Government

On Sunday night, the bridge collapsed on the Machu river with more than 400 people on it. At least 141 people died in this incident. Many others were injured. It is known that the bridge was closed for 7 months. It was under renovation. The bridge was reopened to the public a few days ago. Regarding the Morbi bridge accident, PM Narendra Modi gave the necessary directions in a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan in Gujarat on Monday (October 31). State CM Bhupendra Patel told the officials that there should be no laxity in this matter. Let us inform you that on November 2, the Gujarat government has declared mourning in the state. During this time, the national flag will be flown at half-mast in the state.