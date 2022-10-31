Gujarat Morbi cable bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 137, 177 rescued so far, rescue operation underway

Morbi: The death toll in Gujarat`s Morbi cable bridge collapse has risen to 137 till Monday morning and around 177 people have been rescued so far. While the rescue and relief operation is underway in full swing, Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRFand Fire Brigade teams are conducting search operations. State's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is monitoring the situation and state and central and state government agencies are also coordinating it. The state government has also formed an SIT to probe the tragic Morbi bridge collapse.

Morbi cable bridge collapse | More than 100 deaths have been reported till early morning. Around 177 people have been rescued. 19 people are under treatment. Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, Fire Brigade are conducting search operations: Gujarat Information Department pic.twitter.com/1BPa6lU39y — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

Injured victims have been admitted to the Morbi Civil Hospital for treatment after the cable bridge collapsed on Sunday evening. Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi has also assured that a case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the management team of the Morbi bridge after the traffic incident.

Morbi cable bridge collapse | Search & Rescue operation underway.



The rescue operation is still underway. Indian Army had reached here around 3 at night. We are trying to recover the bodies. Teams of NDRF are also carrying out rescue operations: Major Gaurav, Indian Army pic.twitter.com/StD0Y8xOir — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

"Cases under sections 304, 308 and 114 of IPC have been registered on the management team of the bridge," he said. State Home Minister Sanghavi informed that the SDRF and Police are already at the site for the rescue operation.

Gujarat | Early morning visuals from the accident site in #Morbi where more than 100 people have lost their lives after a cable bridge collapsed.



Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi is also present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/TxtzWySFGT — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

"Prime Minister`s Office has extended massive support to carry out the rescue operation. SDRF and Police are already at the site," he said in the press conference. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi also inspected the incident site in Morbi on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held at the Morbi District Collector`s office to analyse the situation of the accident comprehensively. Earlier, The Indian Naval Station Valsura in Jamnagar, Gujarat sent a team of more than 40 personnel for rescue operations including marine commandos and seamen in Morbi after the cable bridge collapsed.

The defence officials further informed that an Indian Army team from an artillery brigade near Dhrangdhra, including doctors and paramedical staff, has already reached the accident site in Morbi.

"An Indian Army team from an artillery brigade near Dhrangdhra including doctors & paramedical staff has already reached the accident site in Morbi & taking part in rescue & relief ops. Another Army team with doctors and other relief materials is reaching the site shortly," said the defence officials.

The Indian Air Force plane, with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, will take off for the relief operation in Morbi after the cable bridge collapse incident that took place in Gujarat on Sunday evening, informed the defence officials.

"Helicopters have been put on standby for rescue operations in Jamnagar and other nearby locations. Garud commandos have been sent from Bhuj and other locations for Morbi," said Defence officials.