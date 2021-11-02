Gujarat murder-rioting case: 15 get life imprisonment, 44 jailed for 10 years

Nadiad: A sessions court in Nadiad in Gujarat on Tuesday sentenced 15 persons to life imprisonment and 44 others to ten years rigorous imprisonment in a 2016 case of murder of a woman at Bhilodra village in the state's Kheda district, which had led to rioting between members of two communities.

The court of Nadiad sessions judge DR Bhatt sentenced 15 persons, including accused Mafatbhai Bharwad, his brother and others from their community, to life imprisonment under sections 302 (murder) of IPC for killing one Kesarben Sodha on August 28, 2016 and injuring 14 others in the clash that ensued between members of the two communities.

The court also sentenced 44 members of another community from the village, including the complainant in the murder case Harisinh Sodha and others, to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for rioting under IPC sections 436 (mischief by fire to destroy house, etc.), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 395 (dacoity).

One person was given the benefit of doubt and acquitted by the court.

Two cross FIRs were filed at Nadiad rural police station following the murder of Sodha. While 15 people from one community were arrested on charges of murder, 45 others were held for alleged arson and dacoity.

The court took into account 70 documentary evidences and 49 witnesses accounts to pass its order in the murder case, while 17 documentary evidences and as many witnesses were examined in the dacoity and arson case, said public prosecutor PR Tiwari.

As per the case details, complainant Harisinh Sodha and others from his community were on their way to the temple when he had an argument with Mafatbhai Bharwad over the latter's four-wheeler, that was parked on the approach road, making it difficult for people to walk, especially during the monsoon season.

An agitated Bharwad and others attacked Sodha with an iron rod, and Kesarben, who tried to intervene, died after receiving a blow on the head.

