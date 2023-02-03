topStoriesenglish2569287
NewsIndia
GUJARAT PANCHAYAT SERVICE SELECTION PAPER LEAK

Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Paper Leak: 2 More Arrested From Kolkata, Brought To Ahmedabad

Till date, a total of 19 accused persons have arrested in the paper leak case.

Last Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 08:00 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Paper Leak: 2 More Arrested From Kolkata, Brought To Ahmedabad

Vadodara, Feb 3 (IANS) The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested two more accused in connection with the junior clerk paper leak case from Kolkata on Thursday night. Both accused are being brought to Ahmedabad, said sources in the ATS.

Till date, a total of 19 accused persons have arrested in the paper leak case.

The junior clerk`s competitive exams conducted by the Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board was scheduled last Sunday. But early on Sunday morning, the Board cancelled the exams citing police information that a paper had been leaked. By the evening, 16 persons were apprehended by the police for their alleged role in the paper leak.

On Thursday night, the ATS arrested Nishikant Sinha Kushwaha and Sumitkantsingh Rajput from Kolkata. Both are considered to be kingpins in the paper leak case.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

Live Tv

Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Paper LeakGujarat Paper leakGujarat ATSjunior clerk`s competitive exams

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!