Gujarat Police to probe how Pakistani citizens got voter ID and aadhaar cards

The Gujarat Police have ordered a probe after six Pakistani citizens were issued voter cards and 10 more got Aadhaar cards in Mehsana district. Superintendent of Police (SP) Achal Tyagi ordered an investigation into it. Special Operation Group Inspector Bhavesh Rathod told IANS, "It has come to our notice that Pakistani citizens are issued voters and Aadhaar card, primary inquiry by the revenue and police department is going on. Through an application Mehsana `A` division police station has also been informed. "During the primary inquiry if any Pakistani citizen is found to have filed fake documents and obtained the card, or any lethargy at the hands of a government officer is found then a criminal complaint will be lodged and will be prosecuted as per law."

The officer said these Pakistani families were living in the Kukas village of the Mehsana district on long-term tourist visas for the past seven years. Later they filed applications for Indian citizenship, which are pending with the home department. But before the applications could be processed, they got the voters and Aadhaar cards.

During the primary inquiry, the city executive magistrate office informed the police that while issuing voter cards the families followed all the government procedures, like submitting the form -6, under which they declared themselves as Indian citizens, said Rathod. Officer said it was a subject of investigation who guided them to file form- 6 and who helped them to prepare an affidavit declaring them as Indian citizens.

