New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addressed the people of Gujarat at the 'Parivartan Sankalp Rally' in Ahmedabad. He made a host of promises ahead of the the Assembly polls which are due later this year. From loan waivers for farmers to compensation for families who lost a loved one to Covid-19, Gandhi tried to secure Congress' chance of winning the upcoming election.

Take a look at the promises made by the Congress MP:

Farmers' debts will be waived off upto Rs 3 lakh

3000 English-medium schools will be opened; girls to get free education

A Rs 5 subsidy to milk producers

Gas cylinders will be given at Rs 500

Congress will give Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of the people who died during the Covid pandemic

Free electricity for farmers; 300 units of free electricity to general consumers

The focus will be to give employment to 10 lakh youth in Gujarat

Gandhi bashed the Narendra Modi-led government for waiving off loans for top industrialists. He said, "The BJP government here will waive loans of top industrialists, but have you ever heard that they have waived loans of farmers?"

"Sardar Patel was the voice of the farmers... BJP on one side makes his tallest statue & on the other side, works against people for whom he fought... if we come to power in Gujarat, we'll waive off farmers' debts upto Rs 3 lakhs," Rahul Gandhi promised.

After the 'Parivartan Sankalp' rally, Gandhi will visit the Sabarmati Ashram where he will attend a prayer meet and seek blessings of Mahatma Gandhi ahead of the Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra as per party leaders.

Gandhi last visited Gujarat on May 10 when he addressed tribals in Dahod town. Gandhi's visit to Gujarat comes two days before the party launches the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on September 7.

The Congress has prepared a three-month-long campaign for the Gujarat Assembly elections due later this year, party leaders said. Senior Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi will campaign during this period, they said. The party aims to release its first list of candidates by September 15, they added.

(With agency inputs)