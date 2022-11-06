Gujarat polls: PM Modi to attend mass marriage of 552 girls in Bhavnagar today

Valsad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in the Valsad district of poll-bound Gujarat on Sunday and attend a mass marriage ceremony in Bhavnagar. PM Modi will address a public meeting at Kaprada Village in Valsad district at 3 pm. This will be the Prime Minister`s first visit to his home state after the Assembly elections were declared. At around 5:45 pm, PM Modi will attend the mass marriage ceremony, `Papa Ni Pari` Lagnotsav 2022 at Bhavnagar. At the ceremony, 522 girls will be getting married at the programme, who do not have fathers. BJP has geared up for the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat. Intensive campaign is on in Gujarat as Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the "Gujarat Gaurav Yatra" in Ahmedabad on October 13.

A day before the inauguration of the "Gujarat Gaurav Yatra", JP Nadda flagged off the `Gujarat Gaurav Yatra` in Mehsana. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other BJP leaders were also present at the occasion.

Earlier on October 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting at Jamkandorna in Rajkot district. He also held a roadshow after the rally.

"Being in Jamkandorana is always special," tweeted PM Modi.

PM also launched multiple projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore at Amod, Bharuch. He laid the foundation stone of the Bulk Drug Park at Jambusar, the Deep Sea Pipeline Project at Dahej, Phase 1 of Ankleshwar Airport and the development of Multilevel Industrial Sheds at Ankleshwar and Panoli.

The Prime Minister also dedicated several projects which will give a boost to the chemicals sector in Gujarat including GACL Plant, Bharuch Underground Drainage and IOCL Dahej Koyali Pipeline.

The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023.

Gujarat Assembly election dates

The elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8. The BJP has won six consecutive assembly polls in Gujarat. The Congress is keen to take an early decision on candidates to give them more time for campaigning and is seeking to bolster its campaign through yatras.

Unlike previous elections, this year Aam Aadmi Party is also fighting the election with full might, led by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National convener Arvind Kejriwal, which has made it a triangular contest.