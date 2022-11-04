'TRUMP CARD' is Narendra Modi, but THESE factors to play a major role in the BATTLEGROUND of Gujarat Assembly Election

The dates for Assembly elections in Gujarat have been announced. Like the last time, the state will have voting in two phases this time also. For 89 seats, the voting will be held on 1st December and 93 seats will go to the polls on 5th December while the counting of votes in Gujarat will be held on December 8 along with Himachal Pradesh. With the announcement of election dates, the political mercury has become even higher.

This time the state may not witness campaigning around Hindu-Muslim angle in the Gujarat elections. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dominance in Gujarat to rising discontent over inflation and unemployment are some of the issues that may play a major role in the assembly elections:

Morbi Bridge Collapse

135 people lost their lives in Morbi on October 30 when the bridge collapsed. This incident has exposed the nexus between the administration and the rich people. This issue may remain in the mind of the people while going to vote.

Complaints of Bad Roads

Gujarat was earlier known for its better roads. However, in the last 5-6 years, the state government and municipal corporations have not constructed new roads and they have not been able to maintain the old roads. Complaints of potholes on roads are common across the state.

Land Acquisition

There is dissatisfaction among farmers and landowners whose land is being acquired for various government projects. The farmers had opposed land acquisition for the high-speed bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. They also opposed land acquisition for the expressway project between Vadodara and Mumbai.

Farmers' Protest

Farmers are agitating in many parts of the state as they have not been given compensation for the loss of crops due to excessive rain in the last two years.

Anti-Incumbency Wave

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 24 years since 1998 and, according to political analysts, there has been discontent among some sections of society. According to some political experts, people believe that inflation, unemployment and other basic issues have not been resolved even after so many years of BJP rule.

Bilkis Bano Case

Gujarat is considered as the Hindutva laboratory of the Sangh Parivar. The impact of reducing the punishment for those convicted in the Bilkis Bano gang rape and murder case will be different for the majority and minority communities. While Muslims are demanding justice for Bilkis Bano, Hindus are not willing to pay attention to this issue.

High Electricity Bills

Gujarat is one of the states with the highest electricity rates in the country. People are looking at the promises of the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress to provide 300 units of electricity per month free of cost. The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry has recently demanded a reduction in commercial power tariffs.

Paper Leaks, Postponement of Govt Recruitment Exams

Repeated incidents of question paper leaks and postponement of government recruitment examinations have ruined the hopes of the youth who are working hard to get government jobs and have increased dissatisfaction.

Narendra Modi

The BJP has a trump card in the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014. He left the state eight years ago, but his magic still continues among supporters in his home state, therefore, political analysts believe that the prime minister's role will be crucial in the upcoming election results.