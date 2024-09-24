Gujarat Principal Arrested For Killing 6-Year-Old Student After Failed Rape Attempt

In a horrifying incident, a six-year-old girl was found dead on the premises of a government primary school in Dahod district, Gujarat. The school’s principal has been arrested and charged with killing the Class 1 student after she resisted his attempt to sexually assault her. The child's body was discovered in the school's backyard on Thursday evening, sending shockwaves through the community.

The disturbing event took place when the child's mother, unaware of the impending tragedy, entrusted her daughter to the care of the school principal, Govind Natt, on Thursday morning. According to authorities, the principal, who regularly gave the child a ride to school, attempted to assault her inside his car on the way to the school. When the young girl began shouting and resisting, the principal reportedly choked her to silence her cries.

Body Hidden in Car, Later Dumped at School

Upon reaching the school, the principal allegedly kept the girl’s body hidden in his car throughout the day, continuing with his regular duties as if nothing had happened. It wasn't until after school hours, at around 5 p.m., that he discreetly dumped the body behind the school building. In an attempt to cover up the crime, Natt also planted the girl’s school bag and shoes outside her classroom to make it appear as though she had attended school that day.

Confession After Phone Records Raise Suspicion

The horrifying discovery came to light when the child’s absence from school raised concerns among teachers and fellow students. The girl's mother reported that she had last seen her daughter in the principal’s car that morning. When questioned by police, Govind Natt initially claimed that he had dropped the girl at school before leaving for other work. However, police were not convinced by his statement.

Further investigation, including an analysis of Natt’s phone records, revealed discrepancies in his account. The phone data showed that the principal arrived at the school late on the day of the incident, further fueling suspicion. Confronted with this evidence, Natt eventually confessed to the crime during police questioning.

The death of the young girl has left the local community in shock and grief. Senior police officer Rajdeep Singh Jhala confirmed the details of the incident, explaining that a thorough investigation had been launched, involving multiple police teams. A post-mortem examination revealed that the child had died from suffocation.

Authorities continue to gather evidence and conduct interviews as the investigation progresses. According to police, Govind Natt is facing serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita as well as the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.