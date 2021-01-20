Gujarat renames dragon fruit as 'Kamalam', CM Vijay Rupani gives this reason

New Delhi: The Gujarat Government on Tuesday decided to rename the popular dragon fruit as "Kamalam".

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said as the outer shape of the fruit resembles a lotus. "The State government has decided rename dragon fruit. As the outer shape of the fruit resembles a lotus, hence dragon fruit shall be renamed as Kamalam," said Rupani.

He said that the word Kamalam in Sanskrit means 'lotus' and since the fruit is shaped like a lotus it was decided to call the fruit Kamalam.

"We have applied for the patent of the dragon fruit to be called as Kamalam," he told reporters

During the launch event of the Chief Minister Horticulture Development Mission, Rupani said that as the name dragon fruit was associated with China they decided to change it. Rupani clarified and there's nothing political about the decision.

The dragon fruit that has become increasingly popular in recent years, is a tropical fruit with a unique look and taste.

