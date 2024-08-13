Gujarat’s PMLA Court Framed TMC MP Saket Gokhale On Money Laundering Charges: ED

A special PMLA court in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad filed criminal charges against Saket Gokhale, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson, under the anti-money laundering law, reported PTI. The money laundering case against Gokhale originates from a Gujarat Police FIR related to the alleged misuse of funds he collected through crowdfunding.

In a social media post on ‘X’ Enforcement Directorate (ED) said, “The Hon’ble Principal District and Sessions Judge, Ahmedabad (Rural) and Designated Special Court (PMLA), Ahmedabad, today i.e. 13.08.2024 framed the Criminal Charges against Saket Gokhale, M.P., Rajya Sabha and National Spokespersons of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in Prosecution Complaint filed by ED. Charges against him for Scheduled offence in Police case had also been framed.”

The special court further dismissed Gokhale’s plea under that sought to halt proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of 2002 until the court rules on the scheduled offense case against him ED said.

Money Laundering Case Against Gokhale

In December 2022, Saket Gokhale was arrested by the state police in Delhi for allegedly misusing funds raised through crowdfunding. ED said, "The crowdfunded amount was utilised by him for his personal expenses such as intraday trading in shares, payment of his credit card dues, shopping through online apps such as Paytm, Swiggy, Zomato, crypto currency trading and other miscellaneous (transactions).” Gokhale has denied any wrongdoing with the funds.

Despite these allegations, a special court granted Gokhale regular bail in May of the previous year in connection with the money laundering case involving alleged irregularities.

Defamation Case

In July, the Delhi High Court ordered Saket Gokhale to pay Rs 50 lakhs in damages to Lakshmi Puri, wife of Union Minister Hardeep Puri, following a defamation case.

The suit was filed by Lakshmi Puri over damaging statements made by Gokhale on social media.