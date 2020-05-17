Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) 12th Science result 2020 declared, check gseb.org

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the result for 12th science stream on Sunday (May 17, 2020). Candidates who have appeared for the Board examination can check the result through the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.

The Gujarat state education board was declared at around 6.50 am on its official website. The Board would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students later, it said.

Know the process of checking the result here:

Visit the official website, gseb.org.

Click on the result link

Enter your details like Roll No. and click on submit button.

The result will be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to download the result for future reference.

As per rules, students need to score minimum D grade in every subject and overall to pass the exam. Those who score the E grade will have to reappear for supplementary exams. However, there is no clarification on the supplementary exam this year.

The evaluation process for the Gujarat Board exams, which was cancelled due to the lockdown restrictions, had resumed in mid-April. The state board had announced to release the result for both class 10 and class 12 exams by May-end.

This year, over 16 lakh candidates appeared for Gujarat board exams of which 6 lakh appeared for class 12 boards.