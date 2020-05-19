Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) to announce 12th arts and commerce results soon on official website gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is likely to announce the results of 12th arts and commerce as well as Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020 by May end. The results will be declared on its official website gseb.org.

However, the board has not released any official date of the result declaration yet and the dates are expected to be announced one day prior to the declaration of the result.

Follow these steps to check your results:

Visit the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.

Click on SSC/HSC exam link available on the home page

Go to the results section and enter your details.

The result will appear in a PDF file format. Students are advised to download the file for future reference

In 2019, the results for GSEB 10th class were released on May 21 - 2 weeks after the HSC Science results were announced on May 9. The results for GSEB HSC General Stream were announced in the end on May 25.

The board had already announced the 12th Science Result 2020 on May 17, 2020 in which as many as 1.40 lakh students appeared for the examination this year.

The HSC Science exams were conducted from March 5 to March 21 and the pass percentage thsi year is at 71.34%. The highest percentage scored is 91.42%.

As many as 10 to 15 lakh students appear each year for Gujarat Board 10th 12th Examinations every year.

The Gujarat Board had released the HSC Science answer key recently. Candidates can click on the links to check if they have not yet done so.