Gujarat Shocker: Woman Bleeds To Death After Sex In Hotel Room As Boyfriend Look For Online Remedies

A 23-year-old nursing graduate succumbed to excessive bleeding after suffering vaginal tears during sex, while her boyfriend futilely searched online for remedies instead of seeking medical help, NDTV reported. The incident occurred on September 23 at a hotel in Navsari district, where the couple had checked in. The woman's boyfriend, 26, has been arrested and charged. According to police reports, the woman began bleeding heavily during sex, sending the couple into a panic. However, instead of calling an ambulance or rushing her to a hospital, the boyfriend attempted to find online solutions.

"He tried using a cloth to stop the bleeding, but it didn't work," police officials said. "The woman fainted, and only then did he call a friend for help." The couple was eventually taken to a private hospital, which referred them to the Civil Hospital. Unfortunately, the woman was declared dead upon arrival. After the incident, the boyfriend informed the woman's parents by phone, but they arrived only to find that their daughter had already passed away.

The police subsequently sent the woman's body for a forensic examination at Surat Civil Hospital. Following the investigation, her boyfriend was arrested and a case was filed against him for his actions leading up to her death.