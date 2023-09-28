trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2668284
Gujarat: Spa Center Owner Brutally Beats Female Partner From Northeast, Tears Her Clothes; Watch Video

A shocking incident has come to light from Gujarat's Ahmedabad where an owner of a local spa assaulted his business partner outside the shop. The assault was captured on the CCTV camera. 

A heart-wrenching video of brutality against women has surfaced from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The video showed that a man was assaulting a lady on the Sindhu Bhawan Road market complex. As soon as the CCTV footage of the assault incident went viral, the police swung into action. The accused has been identified as Mohsin and he is the owner of a Spa. The lady is said to be his business partner. 

The video is of September 25. It shows that Mohsin first brutally dragged her and then beat her. A young man even tried to save the victim but Mohsin still continued beating the victim. While the lady had not lodged any FIR, the police traced the girl after watching the video and then counselled her to file an FIR. The accused is a resident of Danilimda area and the police are interrogating his family and friends. The police said that the accused would be arrested soon.

The victim informed that she had a fight with a woman in the spa. Mohsin came there and started arguing with the woman. The argument escalated so much that a fight started between the two. Mohsin started beating her mercilessly. The victim said that she is a resident of North-East India. She is living in Ahmedabad for work. The police have registered a case against Mohsin. Further action is underway in the case.

