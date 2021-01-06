Gujarat to begin classes for 10, 12 standard, graduate, post-graduate final year from this date

Gandhinagar: Amid the declining coronavirus infections over the past few days, the Gujarat government on Wednesday (January 6, 2021) announced to reopen the schools for students of classes 10th and 12th. The state government also declared the date for beginning the classes for graduate and post-graduate final year students.

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister Office, the classes across the state will begin from January 11.



They said, "Gujarat Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announces the reopening of Standard 10 and 12 classes as well as Graduate and Post Graduate Final Year classes from January 11 across the State with mandatory compliance of Corona prevention standard operating procedures (SOPs) and consent of parents.

State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said the students attending schools must bring the consent of their parents adding that the attendance will not be mandatory.

"The schools will have to strictly follow the Centre's standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the same," he added. Subsequently, every school will have to strictly follow the Centre's SOPs for reopening and make arrangements for thermal guns, soaps, etc.

"The online education system will continue as usual, and there will be no mass promotion, but examinations will be conducted for the amount of syllabus taught. This rule will apply to all the education boards in the state, with the Centre's SOP to be strictly followed," he said.

"The state has decided to accept the Centre's SOPs, and copies of these guidelines have been issued to all the institutions. The school administration and our officials will have to ensure hygiene and make arrangements for thermal guns, soaps, etc," he said.

"The schools will have to coordinate with the local CHCs and PHCs (health centres) and follow the guidelines pertaining to social distancing, masks, etc in the classroom. Students attending the schools will require the consent of their parents. The schools have sent the forms to all the parents. Attendance is not mandatory," he said.

"School principals, administrators, and our education department officials will be responsible for the implementation of the SOPs," he added.

The state government had earlier revoked its decision to reopen the educational institutions from November 23 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases after Diwali.

Notably, Gujarat has 8,830 active coronavirus cases. The state has also recorded 2,35,426 recoveries and 4,325 COVID-19 related fatalities.