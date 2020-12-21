Gujarat to feature world's largest zoo, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance to build it on 250 acres land

New Delhi: The Reliance Industries Limited is going to build one of the world's largest zoos in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

"As we all know the world's tallest statue is in Gujarat (Statue of Unity in Kevadiya). Now, one of the world's biggest zoos, in terms of number and species of animals at one place, is coming up very shortly in Jamnagar," PTI quoted MK Das, additional chief secretary in Gujarat's chief minister's office as saying.

According to PTI, the zoo will be called 'Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom' and will be spread over 250.1 acres.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) was submitted along with the Master (Layout) Plan for the proposed establishment of the zoo in Jamnagar by Reliance Industries Limited and was reportedly approved by the 33rd Meeting of the Central Zoo Authority in February 2019.

As per the reports, the zoo will have birds and animals from across the world in sections named Frog House, Dragon's Land, an Insectarium, Land of Rodent, Aquatic Kingdom, Forest of India, Marshes of West Coast, Indian Desert and Exotic Island.

These animals are likely to be the part of the zoo -- the African Lion, Cheetah, Jaguar, Indian Wolf, Asiatic Lion, Pygmy Hippo, Orangutan, Lemur, Fishing Cat, Sloth Bear, Bengal Tiger, Malayan Tapir, Gorilla, Zebra, Giraffe, African elephant and Komodo Dragon.

