Gujarat to reopen schools for Class 12th students from July 15

New Delhi: Amid the declining number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Vijay Rupani-led Gujarat government on Friday (July 9, 2021) announced to allow physical classes of Standard 12th, colleges and technical institutes from July 15.

CM Vijay Rupani took the decision after reviewing the COVID-19 situation on Friday and said that schools and colleges can re-open with 50 per cent attendance.

However, physical attendance will not be compulsory for students, but the authorities at schools and colleges will have to obtain parents' consent if students are to be asked to attend in person.

This is to be noted that over 6.82 lakh students are enrolled in class 12 across 8,333 higher secondary schools in the state. There are also more than 11 lakh undergraduate and diploma students enrolled in over 2,000 colleges and technical institutes in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Gujarat recorded 56 new coronavirus cases and one related death on Friday. With this, the toll due to coronavirus rose to 10,073 while the caseload increased to 8,24,147. Gujarat currently has 1,356 active cases.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV