Gujarat Wall Collapse: 7 Workers Killed At Construction Mehsana, Rescue Operations Underway

In a tragic incident, seven workers lost their lives after a wall collapsed at a construction site in Gujarat's Mehsana district. The accident took place near Jasalpur village, close to Kadi town, approximately 37 kilometers from the district headquarters.

Incident Details

According to reports, the workers were digging a pit for an underground tank meant for a factory when the soil around the pit caved in, trapping them. Inspector Prahaladsinh Vaghela of the Kadi police station confirmed that the incident occurred when the workers were buried under the loose soil while performing excavation tasks.

The accident happened around 1:45 PM, and emergency teams rushed to the site to rescue the trapped workers.

Ongoing Rescue Operation

Rescue efforts have been ongoing since the collapse, with emergency personnel working tirelessly to recover the bodies and locate any survivors. At the time of reporting, five bodies had been recovered, while several more individuals were still feared trapped under the debris.

Dr. Hasrat Jasmine, the District Development Officer (DDO) of Mehsana, provided an update on the situation. "As per initial information, nine to ten people were working at the site when the collapse occurred. Six bodies have been recovered, and a 19-year-old worker was rescued alive. Rescue operations are continuing to locate the remaining workers," she told ANI.

This is not the first time such an incident has taken place. In August, two construction workers lost their lives when part of the ceiling of an under-construction building collapsed in Peenya, Bengaluru. Similarly, in May, a wall collapsed in Bachupally, Hyderabad, killing seven people, including a child, when the structure fell on the accommodation of migrant workers.