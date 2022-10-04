Gujarat witnesses communal clash in Vadodara's vegetable market; Garba venue attacked in Kheda

Vadodara: A communal clash erupted at a vegetable market in Savli town of Vadodara, affecting the ongoing festive spirit of Navratri in the town on Monday. The police, however, controlled the situation after arresting as many as forty people. PR Patel of Vadodra rural police told ANI, “A Muslim festival is coming up, owing to which a local group had tied their religious flag on an electronic pole. There is a temple nearby. Clashes broke out after another local group went to convey how their religious sentiments were hurt.”

According to reports, the clash broke out after another local group went to convey how their religious sentiments were hurt. Stone pelting resulted in damage to nearby vehicles. An FIR has been filed and accused from both sides have been arrested. The Vadodra police said that patrolling is underway and the situation is under control.

Revellers at Garba venue attacked in Kheda district

According to police, at least six persons were injured after revellers at a Garba venue were attacked by some intruders in Gujarat's Kheda district on Tuesday. Police were deployed at Undhela village in Matar tehsil following the incident on Monday night, said an official.

"A group of people led by two men identified as Arif and Zahir entered the Navratri Garba venue and started causing trouble. They even pelted stones," Kheda Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya told ANI.

"Six persons were injured. We have deployed police force in the village and efforts are underway to arrest the accused," he said, adding that a home guard deployed at the spot was among those injured.

The SP added that stone pelting was reported in the village square where the Garba dance had been organized on the occasion of the Navratri festival and also on the approach road from a locality behind the venue.

Traffic jams at various places due to Navratri

Traffic jams were seen at various places in Surat due to the Navratri festival on Monday. "Where there are big Garba Mandals, parking arrangements have been made. Wherever there is a problem, the police are taking action and solving it," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Waghmare told ANI.

Navratri in Gujarat is celebrated on a grand scale. Widespread festivity and fervour of Navratri could be witnessed in Surat. The much-awaited Navratri is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Garba lovers in Gujarat make nine different dresses for nine days of Navratri. Seeing the large crowd, the organizers suddenly increased the price. The prices of passes to the Garba nights were Rs 900 to 1000, however, it has now been increased to 1300 to 1500. The city police have increased the police staff to control the traffic system due to traffic jams at various places.

(With ANI Inputs)