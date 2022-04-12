हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ram Navami procession

Gujarat's Sabarkantha district witnesses communal clash again, 4 detained in Himmatnagar

Himmatnagar town witnessed violence, stone-pelting and clashes between two communities after stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession on Sunday.

Gujarat&#039;s Sabarkantha district witnesses communal clash again, 4 detained in Himmatnagar
Image courtesy: ANI

Ahmedabad: At least four people were detained by police after members of two different communities engaged in stone-pelting in Himmatnagar town of Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, officials said. The incident took place in Vanzaravas area on Monday night, police said.

In some videos shared on social media, some people can be seen throwing petrol bombs on another locality.

According to Superintendent of Police Vishalkumar Vaghela, it was a minor flare-up and tear gas shells were also lobbed to disperse the mob.

"Upon learning about the clash, we rushed to the spot and took the situation under control. We have detained four people on the spot. The flare-up was minor and the situation has been quickly brought under control" Vaghela told PTI.

Earlier on Sunday, Himmatnagar town witnessed violence, stone-pelting and clashes between two communities after stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession.

To prevent such incidents, the district collector has imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits the gathering of more than 5 people, in some of the sensitive areas of the town, including the Chhaparia area where arson and stone-pelting were reported on Sunday. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ram Navami processionSabarkantha districtGujaratRam Navami
Next
Story

'Send your wife for a night if you want transfer': UP power dept worker kills self after boss makes shocking demand

Must Watch

PT10M21S

Videsh Superfast: Russian Oil imports not in India's interest - Biden