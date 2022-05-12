GUJCET 2022 Result: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is all set to release Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 Result on Thursday (May 12, 2022).

The results are expected to be declared by the Gujarat Board at 10 AM on gseb.org.

According to the announcement made by state education minister Jitu Vaghani on Wednesday, GUJCET Results 2022 are expected to be declared by the GSEB at 10 am today.

Once declared, GUJCET 2022 Result will be made available on the official website of Gujarat Board - gsebservice.com and gujcet.gseb.org.

GUJCET 2022 Result – Steps to check scorecard

Step 1. Visit the official GSEB website – gseb.org

Step 2. Click on the click which says ‘GUJCET 2022 Result’ on the homepage

Step 3. Enter your credentials such as registration number and date of birth in the given fields

Step 4.Click on submit

Step 5. Your GUJCET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Download GUJCET result and take a printout for future reference

The GUJCET 2022 final answer key was released on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 on the official website.

Additionally, along with the GUJCET 2022 Results, GSEB is also going to announce GSEB HSC 12th Science stream results for students.

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website gseb.org for latest updates.