हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Meerut

Gujjars protest in Meerut, block rail traffic

The Gujjar community in Rajasthan demanding five per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions found an echo in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district. 

Gujjars protest in Meerut, block rail traffic
Representational image

Lucknow: The ongoing agitation by the Gujjar community in Rajasthan demanding five per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions, on Wednesday found an echo in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district where protesters blocked rail tracks and disrupted traffic at the Sakoti Tanda railway station, police said.

An official told IANS that agitators from the Gujjar community had gathered at a local farmhouse earlier in the day and had taken out a procession raising anti-BJP slogans.

They then moved to Sakoti Tanda railway station blocking railway tracks and disrupting traffic.

Senior district and police officials tried but failed to get the agitating mob to vacate the tracks following which Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have been deployed there to avoid any untoward incident. 

Gujjar leader Atul Pradhan announced that agitation had begun in western UP and would soon spread across all districts in the region.

Tags:
MeerutRail trafficreservationGujjar communityGujjar protest
Next
Story

Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath take holy dip at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj - Watch

Must Watch

PT6M46S

DNA analysis on Mulayam's statement on Modi