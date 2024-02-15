Gulf Nations Place Their Trust in 'Brand Modi'

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a visit to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar from February 13 to 15. These two countries are considered powerful in the Gulf region. Upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the airport. The leaders of both nations engaged in bilateral talks, and the photographs from their meeting depicted a strong friendship between Prime Minister Modi and President Nahyan. Both leaders appeared quite comfortable and engaged in open discussions during their meeting.

After his meeting with the UAE President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the "Ahlan Modi" event at the Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, organized by the Indian community living in the United Arab Emirates. The UAE hosts approximately 3.5 million people of the Indian community. Zayed Stadium was completely filled for PM Modi's welcome. It felt like being in a part of India, with the stadium in an Arab country filled with Indians, showcasing the enthusiasm among people of Indian origin for PM Modi's program. Slogans like "This time, 400 beyond" and "Modi makes it possible" were chanted, along with "Victory to Mother India" echoing throughout the stadium. Upon his arrival at the stadium, a UAE minister welcomed PM Modi.

Addressing the Indian community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that the strong relations between India and the United Arab Emirates are significantly attributed to the Indian citizens living in the UAE. He thanked President Nahyan for taking good care of Indian nationals in his country and elaborated on his relationship with the UAE President. PM Modi mentioned that his first visit to the UAE in 2015 was the first by an Indian Prime Minister in three decades. He shared that when his team proposed the construction of a Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, President Nahyan immediately agreed to provide land, leading to the construction of the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, for which PM Modi expressed special gratitude to the UAE government and President.

The dream of establishing the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, envisioned by the head of BAPS in 1997, was realized under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure in 2014. The personal bonding and friendship between PM Modi and President Nahyan have significantly strengthened the relations between the UAE and India, making it unimaginable for many that a grand Hindu temple could be built on 27 acres of land donated by the UAE government. The temple's construction received continuous support and permissions, culminating in its inauguration by Prime Minister Modi on February 14, 2024.

Additionally, during his visit to the UAE, PM Modi also travelled to Dubai, where he addressed the World Government Summit and met with the Emir of Dubai. Several important agreements were signed between the two countries, including the UAE's agreement to use the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), marking a significant development for future financial transactions between the two nations. Indian UPI operations are expected to be operational in the UAE within the next three months. PM Modi's visit also saw the launch of India Mart in Dubai and several initiatives for the welfare of Indians received approval.

Following his visit to Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Doha, Qatar, where he was warmly welcomed by the Qatari people and had a bilateral meeting with Emir Tamim bin Hamad. The release of 8 Indian nationals by Qatar on February 12, 2024, whom Prime Minister Modi had been personally monitoring, highlighted the growing influence of India and PM Modi in the Gulf countries, marking a significant diplomatic success.

The strengthening relations between India and Gulf countries, along with the recent G20 summit in New Delhi, where an economic corridor between India, the Middle East, and Europe was announced, reflect the mutual interests and recognition of the contributions of the Indian diaspora to the economies of Gulf countries. The Gulf nations' trust in "Brand Modi" and their desire to maintain and strengthen relations with India highlight the growing stature of Modi as a reliable leader in the region, with India-Gulf relations reaching new heights under his leadership.

During their meeting, the leaders of India and Qatar discussed bilateral relations and shared their views on regional and global issues. This meeting was particularly significant because, on February 12, 2024, Qatar released 8 Indian nationals, 7 of whom arrived in Delhi on the morning of February 13. These individuals had been sentenced to death in Qatar, and their families had been persistently appealing to the Indian government for their return. India's Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was personally monitoring this case. The release of these Indians, although in accordance with Qatar's judicial process, is seen as a result of Prime Minister Modi's enhanced reputation in the Arab countries, marking it as a significant diplomatic success for India and Modi. Experts also believe that the Gulf countries are closely watching India's growing economy, which is why they favor strengthening relations with India.

Additionally, during the G20 summit held in New Delhi in September 2023, the announcement of the India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor was made. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was flanked by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia on his right and the President of the United States, Joe Biden, on his left, signifying Modi's role in bringing together leaders from countries with strained relations.

Gulf countries recognize the valuable skills of Indian nationals in boosting their economies. They are aware of the unwavering trust that Indian expatriates living in the Gulf have in Prime Minister Modi. This is why, considering their economic interests, Gulf nations desire to maintain and enhance their relations with India. This trust in "Brand Modi" by the Gulf countries is reshaping India's relations with these nations day by day, positioning Modi as a trusted leader in the Gulf region.