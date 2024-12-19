'Gundagardi Karte ho': Nishikant Dubey Blasts Rahul Gandhi On Camera For ‘Pushing’ BJP MP

Chaos At Parliament: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday lashed out at the Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on camera for allegedly pushing Pratap Sarangi during a protest inside the Parliament premises. Sarangi sustained an injury to his forehead and was admitted to hospital for medical attention.

The video of the incident has gone viral. In the viral video, Dubey was seen sitting with Sarangi. Following the incident, Rahul Gandhi came to visit the injured and was shouted upon by BJP MP, Nishikant Dubey who accused him of indulging in hooliganism.

"You don't have any shame... What Rahul, what? You indulge in gundagardi (Hooliganism)... You threw down an elderly person...gundagardi karte ho," the BJP MP said on camera. In a bid to defend himself, the senior Congress leader told Dubey that Sarangi had pushed him.

VIDEO | BJP MP Pratap Sarangi reportedly sustains injury during INDIA bloc's protest inside Parliament premises.#ParliamentWinterSession2024



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/koaphQ9nqz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 19, 2024

The former Congress chief later told the media that BJP MPs weren't allowing him to enter the Parliament. "This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the parliament entrance, but BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. So this happened...Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed). But we do not get affected by jostling. But this is the entrance and we have the right to go in. BJP MPs were trying to stop us from going in. The central issue is that they are attacking the Constitution and insulting the memory of Ambedkar ji," Rahul Gandhi said.

The allegation was later denied by the saffron party. "There was enough space for Rahul Gandhi, but he pushed Sambit Patra as well. It was uncalled for because there was enough space for him... Everyone will know what happened once the CCTV footage is checked," BJP MP Pralhad Joshi said. Law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said BJP MP Mukesh Rajput was also injured in the melee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Sarangi and Rajput and enquired about their health after they sustained injuries in the Parliament complex.

(With PTI Inputs)