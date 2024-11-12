Gunfight Erupts In Kupwara’s Nagmarg Forests; 2-3 Terrorists Believed To Be Trapped

Kupwara: A gunfight erupted between terrorists and security forces early Thursday in the dense forests of Nagmarg, located in the border district of Kupwara in North Kashmir. The encounter began when terrorists opened fire on a search party conducting an operation in the mountainous terrain connecting Kupwara with Bandipora, according to security officials.

A senior police officer on the scene stated, "As the troops intercepted the terrorists, the forces came under heavy fire, which was retaliated effectively." Security officials believe that 2-3 terrorists are in the area, which has been cordoned off to prevent any escape.

Additional reinforcements have been deployed to the site to tighten the security cordon and ensure the terrorists remain contained. This incident marks the 10th encounter in Jammu and Kashmir this month, with nine encounters reported in Kashmir and one in Kishtwar.

In these operations, security forces have reportedly neutralized eight terrorists and arrested nine over-ground workers (OGWs) involved in aiding terrorist activities. However, casualties on the security side include one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) killed in Kishtwar and three personnel injured in recent encounters.