GURDASPUR GRENADE ATTACK

3 Gurdaspur Grenade Attackers Killed, AK-47s Recovered In Punjab-UP Police Joint Operation

The accused have been identified as Gurvinder Singh (25), Virender Singh alias Ravi (23), and Jaspreet Singh alias Pratap Singh (18), all residents of Gurdaspur. The trio had been involved in a grenade attack on a police checkpoint in Gurdaspur.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2024, 10:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
3 Gurdaspur Grenade Attackers Killed, AK-47s Recovered In Punjab-UP Police Joint Operation File Photo

Three suspects linked to a grenade attack in Punjab’s Gurdaspur were killed in an early morning encounter with a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab police in the Puranpur area of Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The accused have been identified as Gurvinder Singh (25), Virender Singh alias Ravi (23), and Jaspreet Singh alias Pratap Singh (18), all residents of Gurdaspur. According to officials, the trio had been involved in a grenade attack on a police checkpoint in Gurdaspur.

Police Operation Leads to Gunfight

Amitabh Yash, Director General (Law and Order) of Uttar Pradesh Police, confirmed that the suspects were cornered during a coordinated operation. "The three sustained serious injuries in the encounter and were immediately rushed to CHC Puranpur for treatment," Yash said.

The police seized a significant cache of weapons from the suspects, including two AK-47 rifles, two Glock pistols, and a large quantity of ammunition.

"The situation on the ground is under control, and legal proceedings are underway," Yash added, emphasizing that the joint operation was a major step in neutralizing criminal activity in the region.

