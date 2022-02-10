Gurgaon: Apartment roof collapses, 2 dead, 6 feared trapped - Watch video

Gurugram (Gurgaon) building collapse incident: Two people have been reported dead and six others are trapped in a roof collapse incident in Haryana's Gurgaon. The incident took place at Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109. Police and other district authorities are carrying out rescue operations.

#WATCH | Haryana: Visuals from Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109 where a portion of the roof of an apartment has collapsed. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/WI22vLwOy6 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022

Further details awaited.