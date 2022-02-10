हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gurugram Apartment Mishap

Gurgaon: Apartment roof collapses, 2 dead, 6 feared trapped - Watch video

Gurugram (Gurgaon) building collapse incident: Two people have been reported dead and six others are trapped in a roof collapse incident in Haryana's Gurgaon.

Gurgaon: Apartment roof collapses, 2 dead, 6 feared trapped - Watch video
Gurugram (Gurgaon) building collapse incident: Two people have been reported dead and six others are trapped in a roof collapse incident in Haryana's Gurgaon.

Gurugram (Gurgaon) building collapse incident: Two people have been reported dead and six others are trapped in a roof collapse incident in Haryana's Gurgaon. The incident took place at Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109. Police and other district authorities are carrying out rescue operations.

Further details awaited.

 

