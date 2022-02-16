हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NBCC

Gurgaon: State-developed Green View society declared unsafe, residents asked to vacate

The district administration confirmed "structural and construction lapses" at the Sector 37 D-based NBCC Green View society, where the residents have been asked to vacate by March 1.

Gurgaon: State-developed Green View society declared unsafe, residents asked to vacate
NBCC Green View society has been declared unsafe.

A housing society built by state-owned NBCC in Gurgaon has been declared unsafe. The society, that has 700 flats, will now be demolished, Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram Nishant Yadav announced today. The district administration confirmed "structural and construction lapses" at the Sector 37 D-based NBCC Green View society, where the residents have been asked to vacate by March 1.

Yadav said the Government of India enterprise will provide alternate accommodation to the residents. It will also provide rent for those willing to move to flats of their choice with the same parameters, he said.

The decision to demolish the society comes days after a portion of a housing complex named Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram's Sector 109 collapsed, leaving two women dead.

The decision has been taken in the interest of the flat owners and consensus between them and the building authority NBCC. We will oversee the compensation and rehabilitation of the residents, Yadav told PTI.

NBCC (India) chairman and managing director PK Gupta said the firm ?truly understood the plight of the residents.

It is shocking as to how a society of 700-800 flats could deteriorate in four to five years. The IIT Delhi team (which surveyed the building) said it was high chloride levels in water that lead to corrosion. After the first inspection, we wanted to get it repaired, but (there was) COVID-19 and then rains led to waterlogging.

when we started, we were shocked at the amount of damage that had happened by then. Even the IIT Delhi team was aghast, Gupta said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NBCCGurgaonGurugramNBCC Green View society
Next
Story

'What about dupatta, turban, bindi, cross': Petitioners oppose Hijab ban in Karnataka High Court

Must Watch

PT57M59S

Taal Thok Ke: Will Channi benefit from anti-UP-Bihar rhetoric in Punjab?