Gurjar aandolan in Rajasthan: All you need to know about demands of protesters

BHARATPUR: A major Gurjar organisation on Sunday started an agitation over reservation, a day after community leaders held talks with the Rajasthan government and reached a consensus on 14 points.

The call for the agitation was given by the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti. Routes of seven passenger trains were changed in the wake of the Gurjar agitation, whereas mobile internet services of seven districts were suspended.

The organisation is demanding that the Rajasthan government should get the Gurjar reservation included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, fill the backlog of vacancies and give the benefit of five per cent reservation to the Most Backward Classes (MBCs) in the pending recruitment process.

The 14 points on which a consensus emerged during the talks on Saturday include providing regular pay scale to 1,252 MBC employees who have completed their probation period.

Following are some of the demands of the Gurjar organisation:

I. 4% reservation in 11 recruitments, which include

1.REET Recruitment Exam 2018 (2160 seats)

2. Rajasthan Police Recruitment Exam 2018 (400 seats)

3. Panchayati Raj LDC Recruitment Examination 2013 (785 seats)

4.Nursing Recruitment Examination 2013 (300 seats)

5. Second Grade Teacher Recruitment Exam 2016 (320 seats)

6. Paramedical Recruitment Examination 2018 (200 seats)

7. Commercial Assistant Recruitment Exam (84 seats)

8.Jail Sentinel Recruitment Exam 2018 (36 seats)

9.Technical Helper Exam 2018 (96 seats)

10. Junior Accountant Recruitment Examination 133 (133 seats)

11.Drugs Controller Officer (02 seats)

The community said it did not receive the benefit of even 1 per cent in the recruitment of woman supervisor in 2016. As per 5 per cent reservation for Gurjar, a total 1,226 posts are meant to be reserved for the community.

II. A reservation of 4 per cent to be given to MBC class in 11 recruitments. In these recruitments, 1 per cent reservation has been received. The Gurjar Samaj is agitating for the remaining 4,542 posts.

III. Widows of 3 Gurjars, who were killed during the Gurjar aandolan, to be provided with government jobs. Although the government announced a government job for them in the municipal corporation, but the offer was turned down by Colonel Bainsla.

IV. Government should withdraw cases filed against Gurjars during the last movement.

V. Devanarayan scheme should be implemented properly. The state government should release the budget for this.

VI. 1,252 candidates of MBC category

VII. All benefits equivalent to the regular pay series to be given to 1252 candidates of MBC class.