Gurugram: 25-year-old woman jumps to death from flyover

Gurugram: A 25-year-old woman allegedly jumped to death from the Rajiv Chowk flyover here on Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sapna, a resident of Hans Enclave area of Gurugram.

Dinesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sadar police station, told IANS: "The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be established. She was rushed to the civil hospital but was declared dead by the doctors. We are probing the matter."

According to the police, the victim first parked her scooty on the Rajiv Chowk flyover and then jumped from there. No suicide note was recovered from the deceased.

"The incident took place at around 2.15 p.m. The woman allegedly jumped from the Rajiv Chowk flyover and was in a critical condition. We immediately rushed her to the hospital with the help of an ambulance which was stationed near the flyover for emergency services," Inspector Neeraj Kumar, who was present at the spot, told IANS.

Live TV