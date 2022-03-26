हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gurugram

Gurugram: 25-year-old woman jumps to death from flyover

A 25-year-old woman allegedly jumped to death from the Rajiv Chowk flyover here on Saturday, police said.

Gurugram: 25-year-old woman jumps to death from flyover
Representational image

Gurugram: A 25-year-old woman allegedly jumped to death from the Rajiv Chowk flyover here on Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sapna, a resident of Hans Enclave area of Gurugram.

Dinesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sadar police station, told IANS: "The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be established. She was rushed to the civil hospital but was declared dead by the doctors. We are probing the matter."

According to the police, the victim first parked her scooty on the Rajiv Chowk flyover and then jumped from there. No suicide note was recovered from the deceased.

"The incident took place at around 2.15 p.m. The woman allegedly jumped from the Rajiv Chowk flyover and was in a critical condition. We immediately rushed her to the hospital with the help of an ambulance which was stationed near the flyover for emergency services," Inspector Neeraj Kumar, who was present at the spot, told IANS.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GurugramSuicideRajiv ChowkCrime news
Next
Story

Maharashtra: Minor boy dead, 2 women injured in house collapse in Mumbai’s Kandivali

Must Watch

PT2M53S

There is freedom of speech in India, reacts Uma Bharti on Abu Azmi's statement