Gurugram Air Pollution: Schools Shuts Till Class 5; Government, Private Schools To Shift To Online Classes

Gurugram Air Quality Index: Rising air pollution levels have forced authorities in Gurugram to shut physical classes for students up to Class 5 in all schools across the district, effective from November 19. In a notification issued by the District Collector's office, it was announced that online classes will replace physical sessions for students up to Class 5 until further notice.

The decision follows an alarming deterioration in the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the district over the past 24 hours. The AQI, which was already in the "Very Poor" category, has now worsened to the "Severe" category in several areas, according to the notice. Officials assessed the situation on November 17 and 18 before taking this step to safeguard the health of young children.

Citing directives from the Director General of Elementary Education, Haryana, the District Collector’s office stated, “In the interest of the health and safety of the children, it has been decided that all classes up to 5th standard will remain discontinued from 19.11.2024 till further orders in all areas (urban as well as rural) of District Gurugram.”

#Order | As per the directive from the Director General, Elementary Education Haryana, physical classes up to 5th grade will be suspended in Gurugram from 19.11.2024 due to the deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) conditions. AQI has moved from "Very Poor" to "Severe" in some… pic.twitter.com/EJzeENwlN2 — DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) November 18, 2024

The statement emphasized the need for compliance, noting that online classes will be conducted in lieu of physical ones in all government and private schools across the district.

This precautionary move comes as air pollution levels in Gurugram and neighboring areas continue to pose serious health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as young children. Authorities have urged schools and parents to adhere strictly to the order to ensure children’s safety during this hazardous period. Further updates on the resumption of physical classes will depend on improvements in the air quality.

Earlier last week, Delhi has shifted classes up to class 5 to online due to rising air pollution.