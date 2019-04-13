Gurugram: Car driver speeds away with toll plaza employee on bonnet when asked to pay toll

In a shocking incident, a toll plaza employee on Saturday was hit and dragged for several kilometres by a car driver after he was asked to stop and pay the toll in Gurugram of Haryana district.

The employee hung to the vehicle`s bonnet for almost six kilometres as the driver sped the car at a speed of 100 kilometres per hour.

The incident took place at the toll plaza in Kherki Daula toll when the car was asked to stop and pay but the driver accelerated the vehicle.

He rushed past the toll barrier and refused to stop even as the employee came out of the booth.

Ignoring the employee who jumped on the bonnet of the car, the driver sped away on the Gurugram-Manesar highway with the toll employee hanging onto the bonnet.

"You`ll stop my car? Even the police doesn't stop my car," the driver of the car told the employee, Arun Kumar after he refused to pay the toll as reported by news agency ANI.

Kumar said he was dragged after he tried to stop an Innova car which collided with the toll barrier and sped away from Kherki Daula toll in Gurugram.

The whole incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed at the booth.

"They took me to the cloistered area, where they beat me up, tried to abduct me and assaulted me but somehow I managed to escape, " Kumar told ANI.

He added, "There were two youngsters in the car, registered in the name of the person who lives in Harinagar. The attack was captured on CCTV and the toll authorities reported a complaint about the incident to the police."

The police said it has have registered the case under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections. Speaking to ANI, Kripal Singh toll plaza spokesperson said, "Several cars were passing on the road and many people witnessed the incident but no one came forward to help Arun."