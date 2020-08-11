Gurugram court defers UC Web case hearing till August 18

New Delhi: A Gurugram court on Tuesday (August 11) decided to defer the hearing in Alibaba Group-owned UC Web case till August 18 as the authenticity of the affidavit submitted by the Chinese company's advocates was questioned in the court. The case pertains to the stay order on the pending application of the UC web's properties.

During the hearing today, the plaintiff's advocate drew the attention of the court that the affidavit submitted by the advocates of UC Web in the court is not correct. He said that it is signed only by one person, and the Board Resolution is also not been attached to it.

The Board Resolution is proof given by the company that authorises a person to sign the documents and hire an advocate to represent the company before a court.

The advocate further told the court that the affidavit does not have any address or any other required details which are needed in this document as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court/High Courts. In the lack of these documents, advocates of UC Web cannot submit their side in the court.

The court witnessed a fierce debate between advocates of both the parties regarding what is right and what is wrong when this issue was raised.

The court, however, asked advocates of UC Web/Alibaba as to why there are no board resolutions and affidavits of all the parties. The defense counsel responded that most of the defendants are Chinese citizens and they live in China, therefore, they are facing problems in completing the formalities associated with the affidavit.

Giving more time to UC Web's advocates, the court asked them to submit the Board Resolution and the rectified affidavit on the next hearing, which is scheduled on August 18, 2020.