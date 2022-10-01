Gurugram: Fire breaks out at Global Foyer mall, fire tenders rushed to spot
A fire has broken out at Global Foyer mall in Haryana's Gurugram. Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to take control of the situation.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a mall in Gurugram on Saturday (October 1, 2022) morning. Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flame. The incident happened at at Global Foyer situated on the Golf Course road in Haryana's Gurugram.
#WATCH | Gurugram: Fire breaks out at Global Foyer mall, several fire tenders on spot; more details awaited pic.twitter.com/OtwJjmKf59 — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022
This is a breaking story. More details awaited.
Live Tv
More Stories
Comments - Join the Discussion