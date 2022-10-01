NewsIndia
FIRE INCIDENT

Gurugram: Fire breaks out at Global Foyer mall, fire tenders rushed to spot

A fire has broken out at Global Foyer mall in Haryana's Gurugram. Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to take control of the situation.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 09:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Gurugram: Fire breaks out at Global Foyer mall, fire tenders rushed to spot

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a mall in Gurugram on Saturday (October 1, 2022) morning. Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flame. The incident happened at at Global Foyer situated on the Golf Course road in Haryana's Gurugram.

This is a breaking story. More details awaited. 

