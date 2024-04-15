Gurugram Gangster Behind Shooting Outside Salman Khan’s Residence: Police

New Delhi: A recent CCTV footage capturing gunfire outside bollywood star Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai has stirred investigations into the identity of the assailants. According to Delhi Police one of the perpetrators involved in the shooting hails from Gurugram. This accused is suspected of being embroiled in violent crimes, including homicides and robberies in Haryana.

Notably, the suspect remains wanted in the investigation of the murder of Gurugram-based businessman Sachin Munjal, whose demise occurred in March of the previous year. The suspect is identified as a close aid of infamous gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, his sibling Anmol, and Goldy Brar.

As for the incident, which occurred around 5 am outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Anmol Bishnoi allegedly assumed responsibility through an online post, coupled with a dire warning directed at Salman.

On Sunday, two individuals fired over four rounds of bullets and fled from the scene. Following which Bandra police official confirmed the initiation of an FIR against "unidentified persons" under IPC section 307, pertaining to attempted murder, alongside charges under the Arms Act.

This recent episode of violence against Salman Khan is not an isolated occurrence. In March of the previous year, an alarming email, containing threat warnings, was received at Khan's office premises. Mumbai Police acted by registering an FIR against Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and an unnamed individual under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The origins of this threat trace back to an interview given by Lawrence Bishnoi to a news channel, as outlined in the menacing email. Addressing Prashant Gunjalkar, who frequented Khan's Bandra-based residence and operated an artist management firm, the email conveyed an ultimatum involving a face-to-face encounter with "Goldy bhai." Khan received a similar threat in June 2022 through an anonymous handwritten note.