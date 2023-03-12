topStoriesenglish2582848
Gurugram Gang Rape Shocker! Class 8th Girl Abducted From School, Raped, Video Uploaded On Social Media

The victim`s father told the police that the girl did not reveal the incident to anyone till now, but on Saturday, he came to know about the video and later she disclosed the incident and he reported the matter to the police.

Mar 12, 2023

Gurugram Gang Rape Shocker! Class 8th Girl Abducted From School, Raped, Video Uploaded On Social Media

A 14-year-old girl was abducted from her school in Gurugram`s Sohna area and gang-raped by three youths, police said on Sunday. According to the complaint filed by the victim`s father, his daughter, a Class 8 student, was abducted from her school during a sports programme on December 18 last year by three youths, who took her to a hilly area and took turns to rape her. They also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The three accused also made an objectionable video of the girl and uploaded it on social media recently.

The victim`s father told the police that the girl did not reveal the incident to anyone till now, but on Saturday, he came to know about the video and later she disclosed the incident and he reported the matter to the police.

The police said two of the accused are students of another school studying in Class 11 and Class 12 and the third is a dropout.

"Police are conducting raids to arrest the accused and a medical examination of the girl has been done. The accused have been identified and will be arrested soon," said DCP, South, Upasana Singh.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against three accused under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act at Sohna Sadar Police Station.

