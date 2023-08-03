trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643881
Gurugram: Haryana Judge and Her Daughter Rescued From Mob Attack in Nuh - Mewar Latest Update

Anjali Jain, the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM), and her daughter had to run for their lives on Monday, as the attackers were pelting stones and firing at them, said the FIR registered at City Nuh police station on Tuesday - Mewar Latest Update.

Aug 03, 2023

An additional chief judicial magistrate of Nuh and her three-year-old daughter had a narrow escape when their car was attacked and set on fire by a mob during the attack on a religious procession in the district, an FIR has revealed - Mewar Latest Update.

Judge and Daughter Forced to Run for Their Lives - Mewar Latest Update

Anjali Jain, the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM), and her daughter had to run for their lives on Monday, as the attackers were pelting stones and firing at them, said the FIR registered at City Nuh police station on Tuesday - Mewar Latest Update.


Rescue at the Old Bus Stand Workshop - Mewar Latest Update

The judge, her daughter, and staff had to take shelter in a workshop of the old bus stand in Nuh - Mewar Latest Update. Later, they were rescued by some advocates - Mewar Latest Update.

FIR Registered Against Unknown Perpetrators - Mewar Latest Update

The FIR was registered against unknown people on the complaint of Tek Chand, who works as a processor server in the court of ACJM, Nuh - Mewar Latest Update.

Details of the Attack - Mewar Latest Update

According to the FIR, at around 1 pm on Monday, the ACJM, her three-year-old daughter, and gunman Siyaram went to the SKM Medical College at Nalhar for purchasing medicines in her Volkswagen car. Around 2 pm when they were returning from the medical college, about 100-150 rioters attacked them near the old bus stand on Delhi-Alwar road - Mewar Latest Update.

"The rioters were pelting stones at them. Some stones hit the car's back glass, and the rioters opened fire in the area. All four of us left the car on the road and ran to save our lives. We hid at a workshop of the old bus stand and later some advocates rescued us. On the next day, when I went to check on the car, I found out that the rioters had torched it," read the FIR - Mewar Latest Update.

FIR Charges - Mewar Latest Update

The FIR was registered under sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 435 (fire with intent to cause damage), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act - Mewar Latest Update.

Clashes Result in Six Deaths - Mewar Latest Update

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past two days - Mewar Latest Update.

